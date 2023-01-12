Giants’ Saquon Barkley "excited" for first-career playoff game: ‘It’s what you dream about as a kid’

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Giants take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Vikings, it will be the first-career playoff appearance for a number of players in blue, including running back Saquon Barkley.

The star ball-carrier told reporters following practice on Thursday afternoon that he isn’t nervous and he’s excited to finally get the opportunity to play postseason ball.

“I’m excited. I know it’s a playoff game, more attention and more eyes. But to me, I won’t be nervous. I’ll be hyped, I get hyped for every single game. But nervous? I wouldn’t say that. For me, it’s just another football game.”

“As a player, as a competitor, you want these moments. This is stuff you dream about as a kid. Playing in the playoffs, going into a hostile environment, loud, making big plays, silencing the crowd. That’s stuff you think about as a kid and that opportunity is here,” Barkley said.

He mentioned that former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson texted him over the past few days and he also spoke to former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan when he was recently with the team. Both prestigious NFL veterans gave the 25-year-old some valuable advice.

“I talked to Strahan when he was here not too long ago and I asked him, what’s really the difference between playoff football. He said obviously the intensity rises and all that. But the best advice he gave was just don’t make the game bigger than it needs to be. I’m keeping and sticking with that advice.”

Back in Week 16’s heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Vikings, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka went with more of a pass heavy approach. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw the ball 42 times, and while Barkley had eight receptions, he carried the ball just 14 times.

When asked if he wants the ball in his hands more on Sunday, the running back said he’s wiling to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

“I want the ball as many times as needed to win this game. Whatever I’ve got to do. That’s been my motto throughout the whole season and I’m sticking with it,” Barkley said. “The job was to get into the playoffs and we found a way to do that. So whatever we’ve gotta do to get the win, I’m willing to do for my team.”

He added: “The type of person I am, I want to go out there and make plays for my team and help them win a football game. Whatever way that's possible, wether that’s with the ball in my hands or without the ball in my hands.”