Giants' Saquon Barkley thinks an Odell Beckham Jr. reunion 'would be a great story'

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr

Over the Giants’ bye week, Saquon Barkley took the time to rest up for the remainder of the grueling season. However, he also made time to attend former teammate and current free agent Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party.

Drafted 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by New York, Beckham Jr. enjoyed tons of early success with the Giants. But in 2019, Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns after five seasons in New York that ended rather unceremoniously.

After playing in 29 games for the Browns and being unhappy with his situation, Beckham Jr. requested a trade. Soon after that, the Los Angeles Rams acquired him where Beckham Jr. went on to revive his career, hauling in five touchdowns on just 27 receptions and helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring the first touchdown of the game.

But in that game, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and hasn’t been back on the field since as he’s currently rehabbing from the injury. Now with that rehab almost complete, Beckham Jr. has multiple suitors that would like to upgrade at the wide receiver position. One of the teams linked to the LSU product is the Giants.

“He knows how I feel, he knows how we feel in the locker room,” Barkley said of his friend and former teammate. “Like I’ve said before, he’s a heck of a player. I’m more just not saying words, more focused on him just continuing to attack his rehab, get ready. He’s a special player and he’s still got a lot left in the tank. I know how he is already with his mindset, going at this rehab and when he’s able to come back he’s gonna show his skillset.”

The Giants’ struggles and, perhaps, needs at wide receiver have been well documented. With Sterling Shepard out, Kadarius Toney traded, Kenny Golladay hurt and ineffective, New York has not had a lot of options for Daniel Jones to throw the ball to this season.

Thankfully for the Giants, Barkley has been fully healthy all year and is having a season much like he had during his first two seasons in New York when he broke onto the scene. Is it possible for Beckham Jr. to enjoy a renaissance similar to the one Barkley has had so far if he decided to come back to New York? Barkley seems to think so.



“When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league so why wouldn’t anybody want him on their team,” he said.

Despite the messy ending that transpired between Beckham Jr. and the Giants, a whole new regime is running things in New York now. Is that enough for Beckham Jr. to forget how things went down before he left?

Maybe playing for a contending 6-2 Giants team would help smooth things over with the talented wide receiver.

“I feel like there’s not really a sales pitch, it’s New York. It’s the Giants,” Barkley said. “Obviously he has familiar faces within this facility and the locker room and personally I think it would be a great story to come back to a place that you were at before and continue to help build success.”

Of course, New York isn’t the only team interested in Beckham Jr. who has reportedly been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and others.

In fact, players like Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys have recently tweeted at Beckham Jr. in hopes of swaying his decision and joining them in Dallas. But when asked if he’s been tweeting at Beckham Jr., Barkley laughed.

“I don’t have to tweet at him,” he said.