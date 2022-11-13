Giants, Saquon Barkley discussed extension during bye week, talks tabled until end of season: reports

Saquon Barkley solo run, white jersey, London vs Packers

Giants GM Joe Schoen previously said the club would explore contract extensions for Saquon Barkley and other upcoming free agents during the bye week, and those talks with the star running back did indeed happen, according to reports.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the two sides discussed a long-term extension, and while no deal was finalized, the talks were “another sign of the team’s commitment” to Barkley, who is having a tremendous bounce-back season while leading the Giants to a 6-2 record.

The team also had talks with safety Julian Love, Rapoport notes.

Unsurprisingly, Barkley wants his next contract to make him “one of the highest paid backs in football,” with the Giants making “a good run at it,” per Rapoport.

But with the Giants’ bye week now come and gone, it sounds like all future contract talks with Barkley will have to wait, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting discussions have been tabled until after the conclusion of the regular season.

"We'll have those meetings this week," Schoen said after the trade deadline. "We'll talk about it if we want to, we had to get through the trade deadline today and those conversations, then we'll kind of circle up with some strategy meetings as we move forward on contract extensions and if we may or may not do anybody. If I did, this would be the week.”

And with no new deal coming to fruition, the Giants could now elect to franchise tag Barkley after the season, as Rapoport notes.

Following an injury-plagued 2020 campaign and a down 2021 season, Barkley has looked much more like the explosive talent the Giants took second overall out of Penn State. In eight games this season, Barkley has racked up 779 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 97.4 yards per game (a career high).