Giants' Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence were announced as 2022 Pro Bowl selections on Wednesday night.

This is Barkley's second Pro Bowl, the first being his 2018 rookie season. Lawrence makes his first career Pro Bowl in his fourth year in the NFL.

In 2022, Barkley has had a resurgent season with 1170 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

Lawrence has 6.5 sacks and 26 tackles in 14 games this season. He's the first Giants defensive lineman to receive the Pro Bowl honor since Jason Pierre-Paul back in 2012.

In addition to Barkley and Lawrence, four Giants are alternates for the Pro Bowl. Graham Gano, Andrew Thomas, Jon Feliciano and Kayvon Thibodeaux.