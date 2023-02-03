Giants’ Saquon Barkley dazzles in dodgeball at Pro Bowl Games

The NFC took quite a beating in the skills competition on Thursday night at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. They lost in precision passing, the lightning round, and the longest drive competition.

They were at risk of being swept on the first night before New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley stepped in.

With the AFC on the brink of a 12-0 lead, Barkley recalled the words of Patches O’Houlihan and began to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge en route to a key NFC victory.

Even Peter LaFleur would be jealous of these moves 👀 @Saquon 📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6QizULVnak — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Barkley did take a dodgeball to the head late in the match but per the “official rules,” headshots are not permitted. Therefore, Barkley was able to stay alive and eventually sealed the win by taking out New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

Entering a pivotal offseason, Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s agility and elusiveness were front and center for all to see. In a one-on-one showdown with the Saints’ Demario Davis, Barkley was side-stepping Davis’ shots with jaw-dropping maneuvering. Dodgeball or not, it was a marvel to see. Then he used his head, literally, to lead the NFC offense to a victory. Davis looked to have won the matchup when he fired a shot that nailed Barkley, but the Big Blue RB immediately pointed to his head and pointed out that per the official Pro Bowl Games Rulebook (not sure if that exists, actually), head shots are disallowed. Thusly, Saquon led his team to a triumph with some elite footwork and field generalship. It also led to the NFC offense winning the dodgeball tournament and preventing a shutout on the first day of the games.

Story continues

Thanks to Barkley, the NFC was able to put three points on the board and will head into Sunday’s competition finale trailing 9-3.

List

19 players Giants have drafted from Senior Bowl over last 6 years

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire