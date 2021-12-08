Giants' Saquon Barkley back on injury report ahead of Chargers matchup

Saquon Barkley running in blue jersey vs. Dolphins

The Giants' injury report came out after practice Wednesday, and it's not new for fans to see some key players on it.

The most notable, though, is Saquon Barkley was back on the injury report after not being on it the week before. He was limited at practice while still dealing with his ankle injury. Barkley mentioned recently that he'll probably have to deal with it the rest of the season.

Also limited were Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard. Jones has a neck injury that he went to LA to see an independent doctor about. SNY's Ralph Vacchiano has a source saying he's "unlikely" to be able to play on Sunday.

As for Shepard, his injury woes might end this week if he's able to deal with his quad injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. He's had to miss seven games already with various leg injuries this year.

Those who did not practice include backup QB Mike Glennon (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (rib), Adoree' Jackson (quad) and Kadarius Toney (oblique).

Glennon, per head coach Joe Judge, may be able to play Sunday if he clears protocol. Judge was confident when he said Glennon could be a full practice participant by Friday.

As for Golladay, he was able to play in the second half against the Miami Dolphins after suffering his injury during the game, so that's encouraging heading into this week.

Unfortunately, the Giants will need to continue monitoring this group of key players -- a trend that has been all too common for Big Blue this campaign.