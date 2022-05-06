Giants’ Saquon Barkley among top 50 in NFL merchandise sales

Is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley still a fan favorite after three down seasons?

The answer is yes. According to the NFLPA, Barkley is ranked No. 41 in their Top 50 NFL Player Sales List during the period covering March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.

Barkley burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 after being selected second overall out of Penn State by the Giants. He amassed over 2,000 total yards from scrimmage and was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Since then, however, Barkley has been besieged by injuries, specifically a torn ACL that cost him 15 and a half games in 2020.

Barkley’s comeback in 2021 was also interrupted by injuries, playing in just 13 games and not looking like the Barkley of old.

This past offseason, Giants general manager Joe Schoen appeared open to trading Barkley but quickly changed his tune, leading to a direct one-on-one call with his star running back.

“After I talked to you guys (at the combine), but maybe an hour or whatever it was, I called him right away and he answered,” Schoen told reporters at the NFL owners meetings. “We’ve had a great relationship since I’ve been here. I’ve got a really good relationship with his agent, and I spoke with her during the combine, too.

“[The trade comment] was taken a little bit out of context at the combine. I have not called one team on Saquon Barkley, okay? Everybody ran with that from the combine, I said I would listen if people called on any player, so it would be irresponsible if I didn’t. That doesn’t mean I’m going to do every deal, so I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley. I’ve gotten calls about a few of our players and he’s one where a couple teams have reached out, but again, I’m not shopping Saquon Barkley.”

For the record, Barkley is the only Giant on the NFLPA list. Last year, the Giants sent no players to the Pro Bowl.

Will NYG give Saquon Barkley a second contract? - Powered By PickUp

List