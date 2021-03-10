Giants' salary cap situation after NFL set cap for 2021 season

Dave Gettleman looks right at 2020 NFL Scouting Combin

As expected, the NFL salary cap for the 2021 season was lower than the $198.2 million mark from last year, coming in at $182.5 million. Many teams across the league will have to crunch numbers to make sure they don't exceed that number, and the Giants are in that group.

According to OverTheCap, the Giants are currently exceeding the new cap by $7.9 million, which means more cap cuts need to come soon.

Also, Leonard Williams' $19.3 million franchise tag should be viewed as a placeholder at the moment, so that the Giants can try to iron out a new, long-term extension. If that works out, his cap hit for this season should be much lower.

But if the Giants wish to be active in free agency and still have room for NFL Draft prospects as well as mid-season signings, then GM Dave Gettleman will still need to make some changes. Nate Solder and Kevin Zeitler are two linemen that could be cap casualties due to the low amount of space to work with.

Now that the cap number is set, though, the Giants -- and every other team -- can stop guessing to see what might be available for them this offseason.