Giants safety Logan Ryan: ‘The worst thing that happened today’ was Dak Prescott’s injury

Fir Giants safety Logan Ryan, it was just one more simple play — just one more tackle to make. And then, in a split second, it was anything but that. When Ryan took Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to the turf at AT&T Stadium in Dallas with 6:46 left in the third quarter, and Prescott’s right ankle turned in an agonizing fashion, everybody knew something was horribly wrong.

Prescott was casted off the field after medical personnel put an air cast on his ankle, and the news from the Cowboys is that Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

Ryan was just trying to limit the opposing quarterback from making more than a nine-yard gain on a run, and all of a sudden, he was on the other side of a horrible injury.

After the game, which the Cowboys won, 37-34, Ryan had a lot to say about how he felt regarding the injury.

Wishing @dak a speedy recovery. I hate the injuries that come with the game. Not fair. He’s a hell of a competitor and an elite QB. Can’t wait to see him come back stronger and get that 500M he deserves. Nothing but Respect — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) October 12, 2020





“First and foremost, the worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury. I mean, it’s bigger than football. I feel terrible. It was a routine football play. Look, I study a lot. I thought this game would come down to me and Dak. I know it’s a team game, but, my job in this game plan was to make it tough on Dak. He made it really tough on us. He’s a hell of a player. He’s got a lot better in his reads. He’s got a really good arm. He was tearing it up there. He was making it hard on me. That’s why this sucks.

“You have a guy who — I’m in a similar position. He’s scratching and clawing with one contract on his deal to try to get rewarded and try to do the right thing. He’s trying to show up for work and trying to lead his team and trying to get a lucrative contract and tried to come out and prove it this year and for him to come out here and get this type of injury, that’s why I feel like that. Dak, I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He’s a hell of a quarterback.

“That was nothing but a routine tackle with two competitors. He’s trying to stiff-arm me while I’m trying to tackle him and punch the ball out. When I saw it, I saw it immediately. I broke my fibula. I broke my leg two years ago. I came back a better player and I want to wish him well. Obviously, there was no mal-intent there. I went through a similar injury a couple years ago. I just told him, ‘What would Kobe do?’ I hope he comes back. I hope he gets $500 million. He deserves it. Honestly, that was the worst thing that happened today. I have a sick taste in my stomach for it.

“He was playing a hell of a game and it was a hell of a battle between us. I hate to see it, but stuff like that – adversity – it makes the real ones stronger. I heard he’s getting surgery tonight. I asked my people to reach out so I can send him a tweet or get his phone number and wish him the best of luck. There was no ill-will on my part. Dak is a hell of a player and he’s had a hell of a year. I know he’s going to come back even stronger.”

One year after signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017, Ryan suffered a broken fibula in Week 15 of the 2018 season — oddly enough, against the Giants. He was placed on injured reserve and was able to return for the start of the 2019 season.

So, Ryan knows what this feels like — physically and emotionally. It is a sad part of the game that these injuries happen, and that the player inadvertently causing the injury can be greatly emotionally affected, as well.