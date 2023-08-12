Giants safeties get interceptions, New Jersey natives connect in preseason opener vs. Lions

Giants safety Jason Pinnock strengthened his hold on a starting job in Friday night’s preseason opener with an interception and tight fourth-down coverage on a Detroit Lions turnover on downs at Ford Field.

Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney on a connection between two New Jersey natives who both starred at Don Bosco Prep.

Edge rusher Tomon Fox’s hit on Detroit QB Nate Sudfeld forced the underthrow to Pinnock on the game’s opening drive. And safety Dane Belton’s interception of a Sudfeld overthrow late in the second quarter set up DeVito’s first career NFL touchdown.

DeVito grew up in Cedar Grove, while Sweeney was raised in Ramsey. Here are more notes from the Giants’ first of three exhibition games, which most of the key starters sat out:

— The Giants’ offense managed only 10 net yards in starting QB Tyrod Taylor’s two drives, despite starting field position at the Lions’ 32-yard line both times. Taylor had a 19-yard scramble, but it was called back due to a holding penalty by running back Matt Breida. Both drives resulted in Graham Gano field goals from 48 and 42 yards, respectively.

— Daboll lost his temper multiple times on Friday, providing the public with a good look at how he has behaved basically daily at practice lately. Daboll eviscerated people on both his headset and the sideline after Taylor’s offense went three-and-out on the first drive coming off Pinnock’s interception. Then he chewed out the offensive line after a failed fourth down run to James Robinson at the Lions’ 18-yard line early in the second quarter.

— First-round corner Deonte Banks benefited from a dropped pass by Lions wideout Jameson Williams on a deep ball late in the first quarter inside the Giants’ 10-yard line. Banks then finished the drive with good coverage on a third-down incompletion to wide receiver Chase Cota before Detroit’s field goal and first points.

— Left guard Josh Ezeudu, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and right guard Ben Bredeson played extensively in a trial of the three-man interior that Daboll and the Giants are considering for their starting group. Schmitz had some good moments, but the results were a reminder that Daboll’s offensive line remains a work in progress