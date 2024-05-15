Giants rumored to be Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day opponent in ’24

The NFL’s schedule release day has turned into a cross between draft day and April Fool’s Day. Breadcrumbs litter the internet, with leaks and rumors abounding in every corner about the supposed details of who will play whom, when, and where. They’re not all true, but each of them could be. We all know the matchups; almost any pairing on any given Sunday is a valid guess as long as the original poster tacks on an obligatory “I’m hearing…”

But some of those predictions carry more weight than others.

Cowboys fans may have gotten a sneak peek at this year’s Thanksgiving Day guest list, thanks to a tweet from an ESPN NFL Nation reporter.

Jordan Raanan, who has covered the New York Giants for the Worldwide Leader since 2016, hit social media with a single turkey emoji Wednesday morning, leading most to assume there will be a late-November trip to Arlington to face the Cowboys in their traditional late-afternoon timeslot.

🦃 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 15, 2024

Of course, the Giants could be on the docket for the early game in Detroit, or they could even be one of the teams suiting up for the Thursday night game that week. (Or none of the above.) But a presumptive seat at the Cowboys’ Turkey Day table sure seems like the intent of Raanan’s post.

The Giants last paid a holiday visit to Dallas in 2022; the Cowboys won that one by a 28-20 score. The storied divisional rivals have squared off before the pumpkin pie only once prior to that, in 1992, when the Cowboys were victorious, 30-3.

One interesting wrinkle to this leak, though, concerns the Giants’ current international travel plans. Big Blue has already been locked in to a Nov. 10 game against Carolina in Munich. For the past two years, every team who has traveled to Germany was given the following week as a bye. If that scheduling courtesy holds true again in 2024, the Giants will have 10 days of rest before their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, typically play the Sunday before Thanksgiving, getting just three days off in between.

The NFL will release the full 2024 schedule Wednesday night.

