Giants rule Sterling Shepard, two others out vs. Saints

The New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints and an extremely hostile Caesars Superdome crowd this coming Sunday while shorthanded.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) were unable to practice all week and have been officially ruled out. Ditto guard Ben Bredeson (hand).

Bredeson was expected to miss the game and it’s likely that former Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura will replace him. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay, who is dealing with a hip issue, and rookie receiver Kadarius Toney could see increased roles in Shepard and Slayton’s absence.

Finally, running back Saquon Barkley (knee) escaped designation for the first time this year.

The full and official injury report can be found below:

Out: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

Questionable: DB Keion Crossen (elbow), DB Nate Ebner (quad), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring)

No designation: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), LS Casey Kreiter (knee), DB Logan Ryan (hamstring)

For the New Orleans Saints, we are still waiting.

Out: N/A

Questionable: N/A

No designation: N/A