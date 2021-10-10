Giants rule out Kenny Golladay with a knee injury

The hits just keep on coming for the Giants. They lost running back Saquon Barkley in the first quarter. They lost quarterback Daniel Jones in the second quarter.

Now, they’ve lost receiver Kenny Golladay.

The Giants ruled out Golladay with a knee injury. They previously ruled out Barkley with an ankle injury and since have ruled out Jones with a concussion.

The Giants began the day without receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who are inactive, and left tackle Andrew Thomas is active but not playing.

Golladay was targeted three times but did not catch a pass. Barkley had two rushes for 9 yards, and Jones went 5-of-13 for 98 yards and gained 9 yards on three carries.

The Giants trail the Cowboys 17-13 in the third quarter.

