Giants rule out Evan Engram, Jon Halapio and Sterling Shepard

The Giants offense is going to be shorthanded for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard remains out with the concussion that has kept him from playing since Week Five. He’ll be joined on the inactive list by at least two other starters.

Tight end Evan Engram went for an MRI on his injured foot this week and may not be out for an extended period of time, but he will not be playing this week. It’s the second game that Engram has missed this season and his absence will leave Rhett Ellison as the team’s top tight end.

The Giants also ruled out center Jon Halapio. Halapio is dealing with a hamstring injury and he’s unlikely to be the only starting offensive lineman out of action. Right tackle Mike Remmers is listed as doubtful with a back injury, which means he’s expected to sit out this weekend as well.

Nick Gates took first-team reps in Remmers’s place this week while Spencer Pulley is the likely replacement for Halapio at center.