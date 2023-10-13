Giants rule out Daniel Jones for Sunday's game against Bills

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) attempts a pass agianst the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game at the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll said Friday.

“He won’t make the game, he’ll be out,” Daboll said, before adding that he thinks Jones is "getting better, but not good enough to play in this game."



Jones sustained a neck injury during Sunday’s loss at the Miami Dolphins and did not practice this week.

Tyrod Taylor will be the starter at quarterback.

"Tyrod's a pro," Daboll said. "He comes out every day and approaches it the right way, the backup situation, but he always approaches it as if he's the starter, he's had a good week, he's prepared well, but he does that every week."

He added: "Tyrod prepares himself, he holds himself to a high standard and I know he'll do everything he can to go out there and put a good product on the field."

Daboll also ruled out three offensive linemen: tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder).

"We're working through it," Daboll said when asked who would start at tackle with Thomas and Peart not available, but Justin Pugh could be a possibility after joining the practice squad.

Due to the number of injuries and likely practice squad elevations, when asked specifically if any player was a candidate for injured reserve, Daboll said he and general manager Joe Schoen would "talk about that after practice."

The head coach was noncommittal on the status of running back Saquon Barkley, saying "we'll see after" Friday's practice, but "he's closer" to playing this week than last week.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) will also not play on Sunday, Daboll said.