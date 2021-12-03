Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Coach Joe Judge confirmed today that Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury, has been ruled out.

Mike Glennon will get his first start of the season for the Giants. Glennon previously played in Week Five against the Cowboys after Jones exited with an injury and did not play well, completing 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jake Fromm, newly arrived from the Bills’ practice squad, will be Glennon’s backup.

The injury represents another setback for Jones, who hasn’t taken the step forward in Year Three that the Giants were hoping to see. Jones is not expected to miss the rest of the season, but seeing him develop was supposed to be a top priority for the 2021 season for the Giants, and right now that isn’t happening.

The blitz-heavy Dolphins’ defense has been playing well of late, and Glennon is likely to struggle against them. The Dolphins opened as 2.5-point favorites and have now moved to 5-point favorites.

Giants rule out Daniel Jones for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk