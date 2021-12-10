Giants rule out Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, list Mike Glennon as questionable

The Giants have ruled out starting quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

His absence was expected a second consecutive week after he strained his neck in the Nov. 28 win over the Eagles.

The Giants are hoping to have veteran backup Mike Glennon, who is listed as questionable with a concussion. Glennon started Sunday and completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and an interception in the loss to the Dolphins.

He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Jake Fromm, signed off the Bills’ practice squad last week, will start if Glennon can’t.

The Giants also ruled out receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique) and defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad).

Receiver Kenny Golladay (rib), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (calf) and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) are others who are questionable.

