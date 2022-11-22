Giants rule out Adoree’ Jackson, Daniel Bellinger for Thursday

The Giants don’t have to issue any injury designations for their Thanksgiving visit to Dallas until Wednesday, but head coach Brian Daboll got a jump on some of the housekeeping on Tuesday.

Daboll told reporters at his press conference that cornerback Adoree' Jackson and tight end Daniel Bellinger will not play. Jackson hurt his knee against the Lions and Bellinger has missed the last three games with an eye injury.

A report this week indicated Jackson has an MCL sprain and will miss four-to-six weeks, but Daboll said the team is not putting him on injured reserve at this point. They also listed Fabian Moreau (oblique) as a non-participant on Monday’s injury report, so they may be even thinner at cornerback this week.

The Giants also signed tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad. Vannett has played for the Seahawks, Steelers, Broncos, and Saints and gives them an experienced option while Bellinger recovers.

