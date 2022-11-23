Giants rule 7 out, 5 questionable vs. Cowboys in Week 12
The New York Giants will visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day and will do so down a significant number of key players.
Against the league’s best defensive front 7, the Giants will have four new starters along the offensive line. They will also have a new starting safety and two new starting cornerbacks due to injury.
Full injury reports for both the Giants and Cowboys can be found below:
New York Giants
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Out: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck), OL Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe), OL Evan Neal (knee/illness), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique)
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: DB Jason Pinnock (jaw), WR Richie James (knee), S Dane Belton (clavicle), OL Andrew Thomas (illness), OL Tyre Phillips (neck)
Dallas Cowboys
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Out: N/A
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: N/A
