Giants rule 3 out, list Saquon Barkley as questionable vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so down several key players.

There’s also a chance the Giants could be without several additional players who showed up on the injury report this week, including running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson did not practice on Friday due to an illness.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Eagles can be found below:

New York Giants

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Out: OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

Doubtful: DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (neck)

Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire