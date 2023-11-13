Giants routed by Cowboys, 49-17: Everything we know from Week 10

The New York Giants traveled to North Texas on Sunday afternoon to face their longtime NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

The showdown was featured on FOX’s America’s Game of the Week in the late window and was called by their top broadcasting crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The matchup quickly turned into one between America’s Team versus America’s Nightmare.

The Cowboys were 17.5-point favorites heading into the game with an over/under of 38.5 total points. They covered both with ease.

The 17.5-point spread is the largest the Giants have faced since Dec. 4, 1966 when they were 25-point underdogs to the Cleveland Browns as per veteran beat reporter Art Stapleton. The Giants lost (but covered) that day, 49-40.

May we add that 1966 was the worst season in Giants history. So far…

Final score: Cowboys 49, Giants 17

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 0 7 10 17 Cowboys 7 21 14 7 49

Keys to the game

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In the first half, the Giants made just one first down on offense while the Cowboys had 20. By the time the game was over, Dallas had outgunned the Giants by a historic margin of 640 yards to 172.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (26/35, 404 yards 4 TD, 1 INT, 138.3 rating), who came into the game riding an 11-game winning streak over the Giants had another banner day against Big Blue, tossing four touchdowns to four different receivers and rushed for a fifth score. He was not sacked and did not play in the fourth quarter.

The frustration boiled over on the sidelines as head coach Brian Daboll had several animated conversations with both coaches and players. Also, wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard were seen having a spat along the bench that Daboll had to intercede.

It was over when...

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Early in the second quarter when Saquon Barkley was stopped for no gain on a 4th and 2 from the Dallas 4 with the score 7-0. The Giants were attempting to cash in on an interception by Cor’Dale Flott, which gave them a 1st and 10 on the Dallas 12.

The Giants handed the ball over on downs to the Cowboys, who scored touchdowns on their next three possessions to take a 28-0 lead into the tunnel at halftime.

Players of the game

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Saquon Barkley battled through ankle pain and finished the game with 66 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito handled himself fairly well in the face of a relentless Dallas pass rush. He only threw for 86 yards in the game but tossed two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards.

Not that anyone noticed, but linebacker Bobby Okereke continued to play well, leading the Giants with 12 total tackles and a QB hit.

Injuries

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who missed seven games this season with a hamstring strain, had his leg rolled up on in the first quarter by Cowboys’ defensive lineman Maxi Smith and left the game. Justin Pugh shifted over to left tackle and Marcus McKethan came into the game at left guard. Thomas subsequently headed to the locker room via a cart. He returned in the second quarter.

Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks hobbled off the field right before halftime with an ankle injury and Flott was listed as questionable to return as well with s shoulder injury.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out at halftime with a concussion. Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt was ruled out oath a concussion in the second half.

Running back Saquon Barkley lined off the field after the Giants’ scored a touchdown early in the third quarter. It appeared that his ankle was tweaked and needed to be re-taped.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 19 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Kickoff is 1:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire