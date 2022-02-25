Giants are in rough salary cap shape, but others have it worse

The New York Giants face a daunting task this coming offseason with a load of tough roster decisions ahead and very little salary cap space to operate with.

The Giants aren’t in the worst shape cap-wise, however. But they’re close. Pro Football Focus has ranked them 27th in overall cap space with negative -$12,019,020.

There are five teams with less cap room: Minnesota Vikings (-$15.3 million), Los Angeles Rams (-$17.8 million), Dallas Cowboys (-$21.4 million), Green Bay Packers (-$50.8 million) and New Orleans Saints, who are over the cap in the excess of $75 million.

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen said earlier this month he intends to cut the team’s 2022 cap drastically, aiming to gain $40 million is usable cap space.

The Giants can get their cap situation righted by simply allowing their expiring contracts go and release some expensive veterans who may not be in their long-term plans.

Possible cuts coming to free up cap:

Shepard $4.5 million

Rudolph $5 million

Booker $2.1 million

Dixon. $2.8 million

Slayton $2.5 million

K. Smith $2.5 million

Ximines $995,000 I guess it's possible:

Bradberry dead cap hit $9.7 million Savings 12.1 million — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) February 24, 2022

Those are just a few suggestions from our friends over at TGI. Schoen may have to cut deeper if he plans on meeting his goal.

Daboll Year 1: How far will Giants go in 2022? - Powered By PickUp

Related