Giants' roster move ahead of Patriots game highlights lack of RB depth

You may need a New York Giants roster guide on hand Thursday night.

The Giants will be without their top two running backs, Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, for their clash with the New England Patriots. That left undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman and career backup Elijhaa Penny as New York's only two healthy running backs ...

... Until Thursday, when they activated another guy you've never heard of.

Before tonight's game in New England, the Giants promoted RB Austin Walter from the practice squad and released QB Alex Tanney. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

An undrafted rookie out of Rice, Austin Walter signed with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2019 NFL Draft but was waived during final roster cuts. He joined the Giants' practice squad in Week 3 and now could make his NFL debut on national television.

Walter likely will take a backseat to Hilliman and Penny, who have a combined 27 carries and 83 yards between them this season. That's not exactly a fearsome trio against a Patriots defense that's allowed three offensive touchdowns all season.

Oh, and Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones also will be without top pass-catchers Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. Good luck, kid.

