Who will make the Giants roster? Here’s our initial 53-man projection of the preseason

DETROIT - The roster is better. There is more talent in the locker room, and the expectations are higher.

That's going to make for tough decisions for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as the New York Giants face the challenge of paring down this roster to 53 players with final cuts looming Aug. 29. There is some fluidity involved, of course, and Schoen will constantly be working the phones for tryouts, free agents and trades to continue this building process.

Here is our initial projection heading into Friday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

A lot can change over the next three weeks, but if Giants fans would like to use this as a cheat sheet, feel free:

Quarterback: 2

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Who makes it: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

Practice squad: Tommy DeVito

Out: N/A

Breakdown: Jones and Taylor provide the Giants with one of the more underappreciated duos in the league. Unlike last season, there is no uncertainty over Jones' status as QB1 and and Taylor as QB2. DeVito, an undrafted rookie from New Jersey, has been developing since the spring and it would be a surprise if he doesn't stick around on the PS. He'll have the preseason to secure that spot.

Running backs: 3

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) catches the ball during training camp in East Rutherford on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Who makes it: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray

Practice squad: Jashaun Corbin

Out: Gary Brightwell, James Robinson

Breakdown: Barkley's decision to join the team on the eve of training camp changed the look of the room. Breida is the backup and will contribute, while Gray, a rookie, should work his way into chances. He'll also likely serve as the kick and punt returner. Brightwell is a contributor on special teams, so he could stick, although missing time here with an injury hurts his chances. Corbin is a young back who could continue to develop. Robinson still has some work to do in preseason games to force his way onto the team.

Wide receivers: 7

Jul 27, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) catches the ball on day two of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, Wan’Dale Robinson

Practice squad: Collin Johnson, Jamison Crowder, Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Out: David Sills V, Jaydon Mickens, Kalil Pimpleton

Breakdown: If Robinson comes off PUP as expected within the next week or so, the Giants could keep seven here. The only issue is that none of the receivers have a special teams role, so that's something to watch. Shepard can play outside as well as in the slot. Beasley just flat-out gets open. Campbell should play a big part in this offense. Slayton and Hodgins are often overlooked, but two of Jones' most consistent weapons. Johnson and Crowder could take PS spots as veterans. Ford-Wheaton's skill set is appealing, but he should clear waivers.

Tight ends: 3

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, left, and head coach Brian Daboll talk during training camp in East Rutherford on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Who makes it: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager

Practice squad: Tommy Sweeney

Out: Chris Myarick, Ryan Jones

Breakdown: Waller is a stud. Bellinger should have a significant role, too. Cager is a solid No. 3. Sweeney could make a bid for a roster spot, although he will likely nab a PS spot and be in the mix every week to get called up on game day.

Offensive line: 9

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) during training camp in East Rutherford on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Who makes it: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, John Michael Schmitz, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Matt Peart, Tyre Phillips, Marcus McKethan

Practice squad: Korey Cunningham, Wyatt Davis, Jack Anderson

Out: Shane Lemieux, Devery Hamilton, Sean Harlow

Breakdown: Schmitz and Bredeson will be in the starting lineup. Thomas is one of the best at the position. Ezeudu, Phillips and McKethan should all be in the hunt for reserve roles. The Giants liked McKethan last year before he tore his ACL. Peart is making a run at the swing tackle job and performed admirably with the first team in Neal's absence at RT. Lemieux would be a tough release.

Defensive line: 5

New York Giants defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence, left, and Leonard Williams talk during drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Who makes it: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley

Practice squad: Ryder Anderson, Kobe Smith

PUP: D.J. Davidson

Out: Kevin Atkins, Brandin Bryant, Donovan Jeter

Breakdown: If this group stays healthy, the Giants will boast one of the best units in the NFL. Riley, a seventh-round pick, is on the rise after two solid days in the joint practices against the Lions. Davidson is coming back from an ACL, and as of now, there's no telling if he'll be activated by Week 1. He doesn't count against the 53 while on the PUP list.

Outside linebackers: 5

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left, and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, right, participate in drills on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.

Who makes it: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines, Tomon Fox

Practice squad: Habakkuk Baldonado

Out: Tashawn Bower

Breakdown: The Giants like this group, but it feels like they could add a veteran presence here if they wanted. Keeping Thibodeaux and Ojulari healthy and together is imperative. Fox won over the coaches with his play as an undrafted rookie last year.

Inside linebackers: 5

Who makes it: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Dyontae Johnson, Cam Brown

Practice squad: Carter Coughlin

Out: Troy Brown

Breakdown: McFadden may have moved ahead of Beavers slightly with his performance against the Lions in the joint practices. They'll both get a chance to play next to Okereke. Dyontae Johnson is my surprise player on the 53 in this projection, as the rookie's presence is intriguing. Brown is one of the team's best special teams players.

Cornerbacks: 6

New York Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks participates in drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Who makes it: Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks, Tre Hawkins III, Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, Gemon Green

Practice squad: Zyon Gilbert, Rodarius Williams

Out: Darren Evans, Amani Oruwariye

Breakdown: You never have enough corners. Jackson, Banks, Hawkins and Flott are locks. Holmes needs to prove his value with a salary cap hit of $2 million hanging over his head. The Giants could look for upgrades at slot corner. Undrafted corner Gemon Green made plays here in Detroit after taking his lumps early in camp. He could also have a home on the PS.

Safeties: 5

Jul 27, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, right, greet players on day two of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Nick McCloud, Gervarrius Owens

Practice squad: None

Out: Bobby McCain, Alex Cook

Breakdown: This group seems set. McCain has had his share of ups and downs, but he did play particularly well against the Lions in the joint practices. He's on the bubble. McKinney and Pinnock should be the starting pairing with Belton and McCloud also getting reps on defense this season.

Specialists: 3

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) and punter Jamie Gillan (6) take a selfie after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Giants won 27-22.

Who makes it: K Graham Gano, LS Casey Kreiter, P Jamie Gillan

Practice squad: None

Out: LS Cameron Lyons

Breakdown: Gano is one of the league's best and most consistent weapons the Giants have. Kreiter is a captain who brings stability to the position. Gillan showed enough for the front office and coaching staff to commit to him again, and they hope he's yet to reach his ceiling.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants roster: 2023 first projection of NFL preseason