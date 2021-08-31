Giants roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

With the preseason in the books and training camps winding down, the final round of roster cuts are upon us. The New York Giants have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EDT to trim their roster from 80 to 53 (with a roster exemption for Sandro Platzgummer).

While head coach Joe Judge said last week that most starting jobs had been set in stone, he left the door open for a few changes based on Sunday’s performance. And when all was said and done, there were still some tough decisions to make.

Below, we will keep track of all Giants’ transactions over the next 24 hours.

OL Chad Slade

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Giants have cut reserve offensive lineman Chad Slade. He was the first of the team's cuts.

CB Madre Harper

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports the Giants have cut cornerback Madre Harper, who was making a push for the 53-man roster but fells off against the Cleveland Browns.

