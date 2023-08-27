How Giants rookies are progressing after third preseason game

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (5) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been tracking the seven players the Giants selected in the 2023 draft along with the most promising of their undrafted free agents.

With the preseason now completed, let’s review how each of the key rookies is progressing and consider the outlook for their potential role in the 2023 season.

CB Deonte Banks

Banks has earned his starting job and looked comfortable throughout the preseason, so he got the night off on Saturday evening. With his physical coverage at the line of scrimmage, Banks has a good chance to upgrade the Giants’ secondary this season.

C John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz was also given the night off, having had plenty of work throughout an impressive preseason campaign. Ben Bredeson, who will line up alongside Schmitz at left guard, got some work at center as he will serve as the number two during the season.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt may not have recorded a catch in this game, but he still did something extremely impressive when he blew past Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner early on and had a step on him deep. The throw was off target, but if Hyatt can do that to Gardner, that’s a sign he’s going to give any cornerback trouble. Gardner had blanket coverage on Hyatt on two other targets but there’s no shame in that.

Look for Hyatt to make some big plays for the Giants this season.

RB Eric Gray

In preseason, Gray hasn’t had much success as a return man, barely averaged two yards per carry and struggled in pass protection. He flashed some playmaking abilities in the passing game on Saturday though, as he did a good job of eluding tacklers in space on his way to 48 yards on four catches. The Giants clearly like his potential, but he could be inactive on game days for a while if Big Blue is healthy at the position.

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

DB Tre Hawkins

Hawkins also surprisingly got the night off, which could well be a sign that he’s earned a starting role too. He’s been working with the first unit throughout preseason and held up well for the most part.

DT Jordon Riley

One rookie who isn’t going to start is Riley because he has Dexter Lawrence ahead of him, but he’s been impressively disruptive throughout preseason and has a bright future ahead of him. Riley was credited with one tackle on Saturday night.

S Gervarrius Owens

Owens is perhaps the only Giants draft pick in danger of not being on their final roster, but he seems to have played reasonably well throughout preseason to perhaps show he deserves a roster spot.

He was still in the game into the fourth quarter, though, so clearly competing for his spot. In this game, he was credited with five tackles, including a run stuff, and also had a pressure coming off the edge.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

Things didn’t start too well for most of the Giants’ top undrafted free agents, as wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton was ruled out with an early knee injury, quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a pick-six and defensive back Gemon Green got beaten for the opening touchdown.

To DeVito’s credit, he bounced back from the early mistake and impressed with his ability to extend plays and keep the chains moving. While he hasn’t showcased an elite arm, he has the kind of game manager abilities that could make him a viable emergency backup and the Giants will surely retain him at least on the practice squad. He ended up with a modest stat line of 19-for-29 for 210 yards and a touchdown, adding another 33 yards on the ground.