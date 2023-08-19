How Giants rookies are progressing after second preseason game

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) celebrates his rushing touchdown with center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (84) during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been tracking the seven players the Giants selected in the 2023 draft, along with the most promising of their undrafted free agents. With the second preseason game now completed, let’s review how each of the key rookies is progressing and consider the outlook for their potential role in the 2023 season.

CB Deonte Banks

Banks, who only played in the first half, didn’t give up anything in coverage again, although he did have one defensive penalty and gave up a first down by allowing the running back to bounce a run outside. It’s been a solid start from Banks, who looks like he will be comfortable in a starting role.

C John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz seemed to do well in this game, other than a low snap on the first play and a short yardage run that was bottled up at the line. While the protection broke down a few times, Schmitz didn’t appear to be directly at fault, although he allowed one pressure. He remained in the game to work with the second unit after the starters exited but didn’t play deep into the second half this week.



RB Eric Gray

Gray had been struggling to make an impact until he showed good burst and moved the pile for a nine-yard touchdown up the middle just before halftime. Unfortunately for him, he really struggled in pass protection, which could limit his playing time early on this season. He’s yet to make an impact as a return man and his other four carries in the first half netted just seven yards, which included one short yardage play that was stopped for no gain.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt made his mark this week with a 33-yard touchdown catch which saw him blow past an experienced safety in Eric Rowe on a nice post-corner route. That came one play after he got open but dropped a pass at the 10-yard line. He had three other catches in the first half, but they netted just two yards.



Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (84) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

DB Tre Hawkins

Hawkins made the start again and held up well, especially on a broken play where he was able to stay with Adam Thielen on a deep incompletion.

He gave up one catch down the field, but this was short of the marker on third-and-long. In this game, Adoree Jackson started in the slot, so the Giants are obviously weighing up several options as to who could start along with Jackson and Banks.

DT Jordon Riley

Riley is backing up Dexter Lawrence, so he might not get a great deal of playing time during the season, but he impressed with two first-half run stuffs. One came on fourth-and-1 as he penetrated into the backfield and stuffed the run up the middle. He blew up another run impressively with more penetration in the third quarter.

S Gervarrius Owens

Owens also flashed in the first half as he was in on a run stop, created pressure on a blitz off the edge and broke up a pass with a hit down the field. In the second half, he had another pressure and ended the game with seven tackles, which was tied for the team lead.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

One undrafted rookie that could be making a case for himself to stick around is wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who did some good work on special teams as a punt gunner and also made an impressive low catch and a big third down conversion on a crossing route. No. 3 quarterback Tommy DeVito also flashed some elusiveness and completed 9 of 11 passes and he looks to secure at least a practice squad spot, if not a place on the 53-man roster.