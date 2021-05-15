Giants rookies hard at work during 2nd day of Rookie Camp
As Giants rookie camp moves into its second day, the spotlight falls on the rookie receivers and running backs, especially top draft pick, Kadarius Toney.
Get ready for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos to have a joint practice before the two square off in a preseason game.
The Jags had nearly 20 players participate in rookie mini camp Saturday, including first-round pick Trevor Lawrence.
The NY Giants officially announced the signing of 2021 NFL draft pick and former Georgia football OLB Azeez Ojulari on Thursday evening.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano with a in-depth look atthe first day of Giants rookie minicamp. With only 22 players in rookie camp, there wasn't a lot of on-field excitement for the Giants on Day 1, with the exception of Kadarius Toney's problematic shoe.
White Sox first baseman Jos Abreu was insistent he could play a day after he was knocked out of a game by a scary collision along the first-base line. And indeed he was in the starting lineup for Saturday's game.
After steadily making his way forward for most of the race, reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric wrangled the lead from Justin Allgaier with 51 laps remaining and then checked out on the field to claim his third trophy of the season in Saturday‘s Drydene 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Josh Berry passed […]
The Giants are holding their first rookie minicamp of the offseason, but Joe Judge is calling this more of an "orientation weekend" than a "competition weekend."
The Mets bullpen, outstanding all season, allowed 11 earned runs as the Rays beat New York for the second straight game, 12-5. Tampa Bay put up a five-spot in the 4th inning and blew the game open with a six-run 8th inning. Pete Alonso snapped a 54 AB homer-less drought with a solo shot in the 3rd inning, one of three Mets home runs on the day.
After a very successful 2020 season, and 2021 offseason, the Cleveland Browns are still a very young team.
Hand sanitizer stations are available around Pimlico Race Course, which feels empty compared to the usual crowd for the race. Capacity was capped at 10,000, and track employees are walking around instructing fans to wear a mask. Despite the Centers for Disease Control saying Thursday that fully vaccinated people could go without a mask and Maryland dropping its mask mandate, Pimlico and the city of Baltimore have kept it in place.
Kadarius Toney talks about his first day as a Giant, saying: 'Really I'm just thankful for the opportunity to just be here and be with Coach Judge and receiving coaching from Coach Tyke Tolbert so far'.
Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the New York Knicks, 05/15/2021
Lewandowski is going to win the Golden Shoe again this season, having matched German top-flight royalty with his 40th goal of the season on Saturday.
Cornerback looks like a position of concern for the Bears this season, given their losses in the offseason. But Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai says he’s all set on cornerbacks. The Bears lost cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, who played 99 percent of their defensive snaps last season, and Buster Skrine, who played 52 percent of their [more]
The Yankees' relaxed restrictions, coupled with the spread of variants, may have set the stage for breakthrough infections.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
Gragson was disqualified from Saturday's race after his car failed post-race inspection. On Wednesday, he was able to keep his fourth-place finish.
