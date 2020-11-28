Giants rookie Xavier McKinney expected to make NFL debut Sunday vs. Bengals

Giants S Xavier McKinney

Giants rookie Xavier McKinney is expected to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday and will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Bengals, ESPN's Jordan Ranaan reports.

McKinney was the team’s second-round pick out of Alabama in the 2020 Draft, but a fractured foot has kept him off the field since training camp.

"I've been waiting for this moment, I've been really excited for it," McKinney said on Friday. "I've been making good progressions throughout the week. Each day I just try to focus on making sure that I'm doing my job and doing it correctly.

"As far as playing wise, I just leave that up to the coaches and obviously the medical staff here. I think they've done a great job, while I've been hurt, of making sure that I've been doing well and making sure that I've been staying up to par with my condition and other things. ...I'm definitely ready to go.”

He’ll have the chance to match up against a depleted Bengals offense on Sunday, with Cincinnati missing both quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon.

McKinney was a second-team All-American as a junior with the Crimson Tide last season and was named to the All-SEC team as well. He’s the second highly-touted Alabama safety to be drafted be the Giants in recent years, along with Landon Collins in 2015.