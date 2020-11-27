Giants rookie Xavier McKinney has chance to make debut Sunday vs. Bengals

Giants S Xavier McKinney

The Giants selected Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft back in April and had high hopes he'd be a key part of their secondary this season.

But McKinney fractured his foot during training camp and as place on IR before the season began, putting his debut in blue on pause. But it looks like that debut could be coming this weekend.

Ahead of Friday's practice, Joe Judge said McKinney could finally take the field Sunday if all things went well.

"I’m going to give him one more day of moving around out there. I would say I’m encouraged with the way he’s moved around and looked so far. The little bit that we were able to see of him rehabbing before this, he looked like he was in shape to come back. I’d say that everything has been on track with him being on a timely return," Judge said.

"Today is going to be a big day for him in terms of situations and how he can handle it. There’s more to it than just being able to run around out there. We have to make sure mentally he can fire on the same page as everybody else. But we’re going to make the decision after practice today."

After practice, McKinney spoke to reporters and said it's been great to be back out on the field.

"I've been waiting for this moment, I've been really excited for it," McKinney said. "I've been making good progressions throughout the week. Each day I just try to focus on making sure that I'm doing my job and doing it correctly.

"As far as playing wise, I just leave that up to the coaches and obviously the medical staff here. I think they've done a great job, while I've been hurt, of making sure that I've been doing well and making sure that I've been staying up to par with my condition and other things. ...I'm definitely ready to go, I feel good."

The Giants signed Logan Ryan the same week that McKinney went down, so this week was the first time got to share the field. With Jabrill Peppers also lined up at safety, adding McKinney in could make this one of the scarier secondary trios in the league.

The rookie said he's learned a lot from those guys over the last few months as he rehabbed and made his way back onto the field.

"It's always good for me being a rookie...to learn from them, to see what they do, how they prepare for some stuff, just the way they carry themselves whether we're in meetings or out on the field," McKinney said. "It helps me in the long run because it helps me kind of find out the type of routine that I need to use going on down the line. So they've definitely been helpful for me and it's been great being back out there with them."