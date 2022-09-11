The Giants have dug themselves a fairly deep hole in the first hald of Sunday’s game in Tennessee and they’ll need to dig themselves out of it without one of their top wide receivers.

Rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Robinson joined Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney on the top line of the depth chart heading into the game.

Robinson was a second-round pick earlier this year and he caught the only pass thrown his way for a five-yard gain.

The Titans scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game and they’ve stretched the lead to 13-0 on a pair of Randy Bullock field goals.

Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson out for rest of day with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk