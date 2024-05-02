Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy named one of 2024 NFL draft’s best picks

In the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Tyrone Tracy with the 166th overall pick. He first played four years as a wide receiver with the Iowa Hawkeyes before transitioning to running back when he transferred to Purdue University.

Athletic and versatile, Tracy could be the weapon the Giants need in 2024.

ESPN’s Field Yates seems to agree. He recently ranked his top five picks in each round of the draft, and Tracy made the cut for the fifth round. Yates said he considered not just where the players were drafted, but what they bring to the team, their overall value, and how they will fit with their new team, among other things.

Tracy is a fun player to study, as he was a wide receiver for four seasons at Iowa before transferring to Purdue and playing two years as a running back. That versatility could easily lead to early opportunities for the Giants, especially given the team’s thin backfield behind new starter Devin Singletary. Tracy ran for eight TDs last season.

Prior to running for eight touchdowns with Purdue, he recorded just two rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns over five seasons. The transition from receiver to running back wasn’t just a good decision for Purdue, it was a good decision for Tracy’s career.

After playing for two Division I schools, dealing with the transfer portal, and changing positions, Tracy is more than ready to transition to the NFL.

