Giants rookie RB Eric Gray getting chance to win punt and kick return jobs

Giants speedster receiver Jalin Hyatt has been the standout rookie of training camp, but his former Tennessee teammate Eric Gray might set off his own fireworks this week in Detroit.

Gray, a sharp-cutting running back with sudden change of direction, sounds like he’ll get first crack at winning the Giants’ punt and kick returner jobs in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday against the Lions, followed by a Friday preseason opener at Ford Field.

“I think he’s got good short space quickness, good balance, good vision,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Gray before the team flew out Monday afternoon. “He’s got some good moves in the open field, he’s a one-cut guy. [He’s] a young guy I think that has some talent to work with, and now we’ve got to try to develop it. We’ll give him ample opportunity in the preseason to return these balls.”

Last season, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey primarily deployed running back Gary Brightwell at kick returner and since-departed wideout Richie James on punts.

Brightwell was steady and pretty reliable when it came to catching and protecting the ball. He had one fumble in the playoff win at Minnesota that went out of bounds. James, a trusted player on offense and special teams, lost three fumbles, including two in a Week 8 loss in Seattle.

McGaughey, who called Gray a “talented” young player, has to weigh his priorities when deciding whether a veteran or a rookie is best to trust. Gray, for example, after transferring to Oklahoma, had a costly muffed punt in a 2021 Sooners’ loss to rival Oklahoma State.

And the NFL is a huge step up, regardless of his experience on kicks and punts in college.

“The most important thing is the ball, you know what I mean?” McGaughey said. “That’s the most important thing. But that’s always something that we are constantly working on, and [Gray] has done a better job of fielding the ball, catching the ball since he’s been here.”

If Gray proves reliable catching the ball, the Giants already know he has juice as a ball-carrier.

He has made a few defenders look silly in training camp with abrupt cuts at the second level of the defense when lined up at running back. He is an adept pass catcher. And using him as a returner could be a good way to get another playmaker on the field, since offensive snaps may be sparse with Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida atop the depth chart.

There will be competition, obviously.

The Giants have shown Gray, Kalil Pimpleton, Brightwell and Darnay Holmes in the kick return rotation at practice, with Darius Slayton working in briefly. On punt returns, Slayton, Jaydon Mickens, Jamison Crowder, Gray, Holmes and Pimpleton have all worked, too.

Gray wasn’t available to chat Monday as the team hustled off the practice field to the plane. But there’s a good bet he’ll speak loudly this preseason on the field in these key position battles.

Daboll learned his lesson putting corner Adoree Jackson back at punt returner last season, which led to injury for a key player. It’s wide open to basically everyone else, though. And Gray now has an opportunity.

“You try to find the best player on your team for each position, including returner,” Daboll said. “Whether it’s a defensive tackle, an offensive guard or receiver. Our job as a coaching staff is to let those guys compete and put the best guy out there that we think is the guy who is going to help us the most.”

UP AND DOWN AT DT

The Giants activated defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson from the physically unable to perform list, only to see fellow free agent DT signing Rakeem Nunez-Roches sidelined again, this time by a groin injury.

The club has signed four defensive tackles since mid-June, including three in the last two weeks, to add depth to a depleted position that the organization prioritized this offseason.

Leonard Williams is back practicing after a three-day stretch of “rest” that included two practices off. He was wearing extra tape and protection, it appeared, over his left elbow brace in Saturday’s first practice back.

Ryder Anderson (triceps) and DJ Davidson (PUP) are out for the time being, and Vernon Butler (injured reserve) is out of the picture.

Robinson, 28, who came off offseason surgery for a torn meniscus, was asked why he started camp on the PUP list: “Why did I end up on PUP?” he said. “That’s something you should ask the trainers, I don’t know. That’s nothing for me. I’m just here to ball.”

MISTAKES INFURIATE DABOLL

Daboll, who has at least one daily blow-up each practice, lost his cool a couple times over offensive penalties committed during Saturday night’s practice.

The first-string offense had a delay of game and then a holding penalty, which sent Daboll flying off the handle in the direction of the sideline, where OC Mike Kafka was radioing in plays.

Then later, in a span of three plays, the first-string offense committed another delay of game penalty and a false start in the red zone. Daboll blew a gasket again.

“Can’t have those. Can’t have them,” Daboll said of his reaction to the penalties. “I’m not going to pat them on the back for having a delay of game. I could do a better job, too.”

The coach acknowledged mistakes happen early in camp, but he said as a coach: “You try to put as much pressure on everybody as you can, and you have a level of expectation of going out there and trying to eliminate those pre-snap things or post-snap things. They’re going to happen no matter what you do, but you do your best to try to make sure they don’t.”

PRACTICE NOTES

Daboll said all of the Giants’ players were traveling to Detroit on Monday night, including right tackle Evan Neal (concussion). Guard Marcus McKethan was activated off the PUP list along with Robinson, too … After John Michael Schmitz spent four straight practices as the first-team center, Daboll switched it up and put Ben Bredeson back in the middle with Daniel Jones on Saturday and Monday. The first-team five O-lineman the last two practices have been Andrew Thomas, Josh Ezeudu, Bredeson, Mark Glowinski and Matt Peart … Tyre Phillips, a tackle last season who has played mostly guard in camp, switched back outside to right tackle with the second stringers at Monday’s practice … Hyatt caught another deep touchdown from Tyrod Taylor at Saturday night’s practice, and he also held onto a ball in the end zone despite being driven into the gravel outside one of the end zones by corner Tre Hawkins III on a contested throw. Hyatt’s jersey was dirty, but he held on.