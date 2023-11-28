Giants Rookie Progress Report with team at 2023 bye week

During the preseason, we kept tabs on the seven players the Giants selected in the 2023 draft along with the most promising of their undrafted free agents. Now that the bye week is here, let’s review how each of the key rookies has performed so far..

CB Deonte Banks

Banks entered the bye week on a high, as he intercepted his second pass of the season in the win over New England and continues to establish himself as a solid starter.

Banks has started all 12 games, and his coverage numbers are solid despite being targeted regularly. He’s only allowed a catch on 57 percent of his targets and has given up just one play of longer than 30 yards all season. There have been some negatives, though. He leads the team with eight penalties and has missed a tackle in each of the past five games.

C John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz missed a few games in the middle of the season due to injury but has started nine games at center. With the Giants having had multiple injuries along the line, Schmitz has unsurprisingly struggled at times. He’s been inconsistent as a run-blocker and has given up three sacks. Impressively, he hasn’t committed a penalty all season, though.

Comparisons with Joe Tippmann of the Jets will be inevitable after the Jets opted to select Tippmann rather than Schmitz in the second round, leaving Schmitz to be available for the Giants. In the early stages of their respective careers, Tippmann has been slightly more consistent.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt flashed some big-play abilities, but the first half of his rookie season was mostly disappointing as he caught just 12 passes in the first 11 games. However, he had a breakout game against New England on Sunday. Hyatt hauled in a career-high five passes and became the first Giants receiver in over a year to post a hundred-yard game.

He’s impressed with his ability to get downfield separation, but also showcased good hands and elusiveness on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if he can keep the momentum going after the bye week.

Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) catches the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

RB Eric Gray



Gray got plenty of opportunities to make an impact with the Giants, as their primary return specialist and a reserve running back. However, he struggled to impress. Gray averaged just two yards per touch on offense, never broke a long return, fumbled three times, and looked overmatched in pass-protection.

He was just activated from injured reserve following a calf injury, so the Giants will hope to see some positive contributions in the remaining games.

DB Tre Hawkins

Hawkins was originally starting but he was overmatched and ended up getting benched. For the season, he has made three starts and racked up 29 tackles and a pass defensed in 12 games.

In addition to four penalties, Hawkins has also given up long touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and Michael Gallup. Hawkins could have a bright future with the Giants, but a starter role at this stage of his career seems to have been a step too far.

DT Jordon Riley

Riley had an impressive preseason but hasn’t been getting opportunities during the regular season. He made just his third appearance of the season in the New England game because Dexter Lawrence was injured, but the results were not good, as the Patriots rushed for 147 yards -- much of it between the tackles.

S Gervarrius Owens

Owens had been a healthy scratch for most of the season but made his debut in Week 7 and has since played in one other game -- albeit only on special teams. He did record a tackle and a fumble recovery, though.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

Tommy DeVito has been thrust into the limelight following the injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, and has won two games in a row as the starting quarterback. While the Giants abandoned the passing game altogether in his first appearance against the Jets, and then got blown out by the Raiders and Cowboys, DeVito has settled down nicely over the past two games.

Taylor might be able to return to the lineup soon, but with the Giants virtually out of playoff contention already, it’s looking like they might stick with DeVito and give him more opportunities to prove himself.