Giants rookie Marcus McKethan tears ACL

Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Friday’s practice. The team announced Saturday it has placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants drafted McKethan with a fifth-round selection, one of three offensive linemen drafted by the team this spring.

He was spending most of his time as a backup at right guard, though he also had taken snaps at right tackle. His injury puts yet another dent in the team’s depth along the line.

Offensive tackle Matt Gono left the team to have his neck examined for a possible career-ending injury.

On Friday, the Giants added veteran tackle Will Holden as a replacement for Gono.

