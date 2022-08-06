Giants rookie Marcus McKethan out for season with torn ACL

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, who selected in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL draft, will miss the season after suffering a torn ACL.

McKethan went down during the team’s Fan Fest scrimmage on Friday night and the team immediately called for the cart. After undergoing testing, McKethan’s worst fears were realized.

The Giants officially announced that McKethan has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

G Marcus McKethan (ACL) has been placed on Reserve/Injured pic.twitter.com/evc7u7jW5J — New York Giants (@Giants) August 6, 2022

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire