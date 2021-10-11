Giants rookie Kadarius Toney rookie apologizes for throwing punch, getting ejected vs. Cowboys

Kadarius Toney was enjoying the by far the best day of his young professional career when he ended it with a punch.

The New York Giants rookie receiver became tangled with Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 44-20 victory. Toney was ejected after he threw a punch during the skirmish.

NFL Network reported Monday morning that a suspension is unlikely while a fine remains on the table. On Monday, Toney issued an apology for his actions, writing on Twitter:

"Wanna take the time out to apologize to the entire organization, Owners, My Teammates and the entire #BigBlue…your emotions just can get the best of you sometimes. ...No Excuses just actions."

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) gets tangled up with Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee, right, after Toney threw a punch at Kazee.

Giants coach Joe Judge voiced his displeasure with Toney after the game.

"There's a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing the things we're not going to condone as a team that put us behind," Judge said. "That's not going to be accepted. It's not going to be condoned. That's as far as I'm going to go with that. Obviously, it resulted in him leaving the game and I'm just going to leave it at that right now."

Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards as backup quarterback Mike Glennon relieved Daniel Jones, who exited after suffering a concussion in the second quarter. The former University of Florida standout also ran a play inside the red zone as the wildcat quarterback.

Kadarius Toney was ejected after throwing a punch at Damontae Kazee.pic.twitter.com/Dns9VR4Hpg — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 10, 2021

