Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee to have season-ending surgery on shoulder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Highly touted Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee will get surgery on his shoulder and miss the remainder of the 2024 season, the team announced on Friday. Lee injured his shoulder trying to make a catch in the Giants’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Lee, 25, was a prized acquisition for the Giants last offseason, coming over from South Korea on a six-year, $113 million contract.

He played in 37 games before suffering his injury, hitting .262 with two home runs and two stolen bases. Lee started 36 games in center field and primarily served as the team’s leadoff hitter.

Lee was hurt when trying to catch a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario at the center-field wall at Oracle Park. He dislocated his shoulder when crashing into the wall, the Giants said.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list (IL) after the game, and will now likely be transferred to the 60-day IL. His season-ending surgery on his labrum will happen “in the next couple of weeks,” the Giants said.

In the three games since Lee’s injury, San Francisco has replaced him with Luis Matos in center field and Mike Yastrzemski in the leadoff spot of the batting order.

