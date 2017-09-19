Giants rookie Evan Engram flagged for crotch grab after TD

Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram channeled his inner Michael Jackson on Monday night after scoring his first NFL touchdown.

The Ole Miss product grabbed his crotch after the 18-yard pass from Eli Manning, a move that remains banned under the league’s celebration rules.



The sexually suggestive gesture drew a 15-yard penalty.

Here's a closer look:



Along with the penalty, the move will likely earn Engram a fine from the NFL. The league fined Marshawn Lynch $20,000 for grabbing his groin in 2015.