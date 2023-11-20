Giants rookie Deonte Banks calls out Commanders for passing on him in draft

Apparently, Deonte Banks wanted to play for the Washington Commanders.

The New York Giants rookie cornerback, who was selected No. 24 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, was in a celebratory mood after New York’s 31-19 win over the Commanders Sunday. It meant the Giants swept the Commanders, improving them to 3-8 on the season.

Banks, a Baltimore, Md. native, played collegiately for the Maryland Terrapins. However, Washington, needing a cornerback, instead chose Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. at No. 16 overall.

Banks met with the Commanders, among other teams, in the pre-draft process.

After Sunday’s game, Banks went on an NSFW tirade directed at the Commanders.

“They could’ve came and got me at 16, and they didn’t,” Banks said. “Now I’m 2-0 against you bum-ass boys. F–k the Commanders. They think they slick. They finna see me two times a year until the end of my career. Two times a year. Should’ve came and got me.”

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language:

#Giants rookie CB Deonte Banks on IG live: “Coulda came and got me at 16 and they didn't. Now I'm 2-0 against you bum a** boys. F*** the Commanders.” Banks grew up in Maryland and Washington opted to take Emmanuel Forbes over him.pic.twitter.com/P7UgEbnmcq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

Banks even threw shade at Terry McLaurin, who had five catches for 43 yards. Apparently, the new theme for cornerbacks is talking trash about McLaurin when doesn’t have huge games, as the offense is clearly designed to spread the ball around more.

“Did 17 play today? That’s all I want to know,” Banks said.

In McLaurin’s first meeting with the Giants four weeks ago, he had six receptions for 90 yards.

To answer Banks’ question, yes, McLaurin did play. So did Jahan Dotson.

Need proof?

Curiously, Banks didn’t mention Dotson in his rant.

As for Forbes and Banks, both have had their moments this season, with more downs than ups.

Pro Football Focus gives Forbes a higher grade than Banks. But both are below 50. So, it’s not like either is lighting it up, but playing cornerback in the NFL, particularly as a rookie, is a tough job.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire