Giants rookie Casey Schmitt tops MLB leaderboard with cannon arm

Giants' Schmitt tops MLB leaderboard with cannon arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giants rookie infielder Casey Schmitt's career in the big leagues is off to a tremendous start.

His first MLB hit was a home run in front of dozens of family members and friends at Oracle Park. Schmitt is batting .458 (11 for 24) over his first six games. And on Sunday afternoon in Arizona, the rookie phenom found his way onto an MLB leaderboard.

Schmitt recorded the hardest throw by an infielder on a fielding out this season by hurling a 92.9 mph rope in the fourth inning of the Giants' 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked a two-hopper to Schmitt at third, who fielded it and fired across the diamond for the out.

It was Schmitt's second throw of at least 92 mph since making his MLB debut May 9 against the Washington Nationals. It topped the previous season record held by Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who threw 92.8 mph across the diamond on April 3.

Schmitt does have some work to do, though, to claim the all-time Statcast era record. Cruz holds the all-time record with a 97.8 mph dart in July last season.

