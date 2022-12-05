Giants’ Rodarius Williams unhappy with role, Tae Crowder tweets, ‘free me’
The New York Giants started the season 6-1 and everyone was loving life. Even wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who expressed frustration with his playing time early on, became a cheerleader when the team was winning.
Since then however, the Giants have gone 1-3-1 and things are no longer so rosy.
Following Sunday’s 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders, which left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, some cracks began to form.
Shortly after the game, linebacker Tae Crowder, who has seen a diminished role and took no snaps in Week 13, tweeted, “free me.”
Free Me #TheReaper 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Tae Crowder 4️⃣ (@TaeCrowder) December 4, 2022
But Crowder wasn’t the only one who appeared frustrated.
Cornerback Rodarius Williams, who played 50 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and came down with a big interception, also didn’t see a single snap against the Commanders. And like Crowder, he wasn’t pleased with that decision.
Ima jus sleep this off Bcus this can’t be real rn💔
— Rodarius Williams (@Rodarius_8) December 4, 2022
I’m tryin stay afloat it’s hard no lie I jus swallowed the hardest pill of my life!
— Rodarius Williams (@Rodarius_8) December 4, 2022
That’s wtf I thought I did n that’s wtf hurt the most🥹
— Rodarius Williams (@Rodarius_8) December 4, 2022
Winning cures all but when the winning stops, flaws become exposed and frustration floats to the top. The Giants are beginning to see a growing number of players who are unhappy for various reasons and the optimism around the team is quickly turning to pessimism.
The excitement that existed in East Rutherford just a month ago has vanished. In it’s place is a mess of errors, failures, frustration and criticism.
There are still plenty of games left on the schedule and the Giants very much remain in the playoff hunt, but things have a different feel now. Just ask Crowder and Williams.
