Giants, Rockies both aim to turn things around

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Colorado Rockies will attempt to follow in the successful footsteps of the New York Mets when they begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at AT&T Park.

The Rockies are coming off a deflating, three-game sweep at the hands of the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and Colorado blew a five-run lead in the Sunday finale.

The Mets likewise were roughed up by the Dodgers, losing four straight, before heading to San Francisco on Friday.

New York proceeded to turn things around dramatically, outscoring the floundering Giants 24-8 in a three-game sweep of their own.

Now it's the Rockies' turn. They arrived in San Francisco on Sunday night in arguably worse shape than the Mets, even though Colorado's demolition in Los Angeles lasted one game fewer.

That was how bad their wild-pitch-infested Sunday loss was. Colorado gave up five runs on four wild pitches in the seventh and eighth innings.

"Games like this happen. They're painful when you're on this end of it," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "As ugly as it got in the end, this is good for us to see where we are and how we can bounce back, especially on the mound."

The Rockies couldn't be in a better place to rebound. They have beaten the Giants nine straight times and 10 of 11 this season, including three of four in an earlier visit to San Francisco.

Colorado swept a four-game home series from the Giants earlier this month. Two of the wins were of the walk-off variety.

Right-hander German Marquez (5-3, 3.92 ERA) will seek to extend an impressive eight-game stretch when he starts for the Rockies. He did not face the Giants in the teams' most recent series.

Acquired last year from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Corey Dickerson trade, Marquez has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his past eight games, winning five times during that stretch.

He is coming off a six-inning, four-hit, one-run performance in a no-decision last Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marquez has pitched once previously in San Francisco, and it did not go well. In his only career appearance against the Giants, he was bombed for 12 hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 12-3 loss last September.

The Giants have won just once since leaving Denver eight days ago. They dropped three of four in Atlanta before heading home to face the Mets.

Jeff Samardzija (2-9, 4.74 ERA) will attempt to be the Giants' skid-stopper Monday. He pitched the second of San Francisco's four defeats in Colorado on the last trip, taking the loss in a 10-8 defeat.

The eight-run, 11-hit outing made him 0-3 against the Rockies this season. His ERA is 9.33 in those games.

Samardzija is 3-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 14 career games, including 11 starts, against the Rockies.

The Giants have lost 12 of their last 13 games, their worst 13-game stretch since also going 1-12 bridging August and September of 1992.

"These are tough times. No getting around it," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday after San Francisco's 8-2 loss to the Mets. "I've been around a long time. This is as tough as I've ever been around. The baseball gods are really testing this group. Enough is enough."