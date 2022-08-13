Giants’ Richie James showing he’s still a versatile threat

Free agent wide receiver/kick returner Richie James is currently attempting to resume his NFL career with the New York Giants this summer.

So far, he’s stood out in practice and now the former San Francisco 49ers’ seventh round draft pick is making his case in game play.

On Thursday night in the Giants’ 23-21 preseason victory over the Patriots in New England, James caught three passes for 44 yards, including a seven-year touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor and another that caromed off the hands of teammate Collin Johnson.

“It was just one of those plays where the quarterback had trust in Collin, and he threw the ball to Collin. Stuff happens on the football field all the time, and I was just there to save the day,” James told reporters. “The ball is in the air, it’s your ball and nobody else’s ball.”

James is returning to action after missing all of last year with a knee injury. The Giants signed James as a free agent to compete for a spot on both offense and special teams.

James did not return any kicks on Thursday night although he’s not against doing it.

“It was just one of those things where the depth chart was the depth chart, and you just follow that depth chart. If they want to throw me back there, I would’ve been cool with it, too,” he said.

Rookie running back Jashaun Corbin was the Giants’ kick returner while C.J. Board and Alex Bachman served as the punt returners.

James is under no illusions that a job is owed to him in this league. He intends to give it his best shot. In 2020, James showed promise in a limited role with the Niners.

“I haven’t played football in a year,” James said. “It’s one of those things where they want to see if I can still do what I’ve done before. But it’s also one of those things where we’re in the league where it’s, ‘What can you do for me now?’”

