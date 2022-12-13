Giants’ Richie James in concussion protocol and other injury updates

The New York Giants were already one of the NFL’s most-injured teams entering a Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and that only got worse over those four quarters.

Several players were forced to exit due to injury and the team is now operating on fumes.

“I think that’s what happens to every team if you take a look around the league. So, we make no excuses,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday.

Daboll also offered injury updates on nearly 10 players and many were not optimistic in nature.

Richie James

After taking a helmet-to-helmet hit on his touchdown in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Richie James Jr. is in concussion protocol.

“He is,” Daboll said when asked.

This does not appear to be precautionary. James was clearly rattled and this puts him at risk of missing a Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders.

Daniel Bellinger

Just two weeks after returning from a serious eye injury, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is again banged up. He took a hard shot to the ribs in Week 14 and left the game.

Although Bellinger tried to return, it was short-lived.

“I’d say Daniel’s sore today,” Daboll said. “I’d say he’s pretty sore today, so we’ll see how he goes during the week.”

Daboll did not sound optimistic about Bellinger playing on Sunday Night Football.

Micah McFadden

Rookie linebacker Micah McFadden left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and was replaced by Tae Crowder.

“McFadden’s sore. They’re all sore,” Daboll said.

If McFadden misses Sunday’s game against the Commanders, all 11 of the Giants’ 2022 draft picks will have missed at least one game due to injury.

Saquon Barkley

Running back Saquon Barkley was pulled from Sunday’s loss to the Eagles but that was more likely due to the score than a reaggravation of his neck injury.

Barkley, who suffered a stinger in practice last week, says he has “no doubt” he’ll play against Washington. Daboll also remains hopeful.

“Hopefully, he’s a little bit better this week than he was last week. So, I’m hopeful,” the coach said.

There does seem to be some crossed lines on the exact nature of Barkley’s injury but that’s largely irrelevant. The bottom line is that the Giants need him healthy for a Week 15 game.

Other players

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), guard Ben Bredeson (knee), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) and safety Xavier McKinney (hand) are all inching closer to a return but there’s still no guarantee they’re back on Sunday night.

“Too early to tell,” Daboll said.

Getting even two of them back ahead of the Washington game would be a significant boost. Getting all four back might tip the scales, even if they’re on pitch counts.

