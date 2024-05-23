Giants reveal current pecking order for starting CBs

As New York Giants organized team activities continue this week, we’re getting more information about what this team might look like this fall.

The Giants made a variety of changes this offseason and the players are hard at work earning their spots. On defense, the youth at cornerback is stepping up.

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson revealed that if the season started today, cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott would be CB1 and CB2, respectively.

Jerome Henderson echoes Brian Daboll’s confidence in Cor’Dale Flott. Says he’s CB2 right now with CB1 Tae Banks if season started today. Spoiler: The season doesn’t start today. But Flott will be given chance to take leap. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/GB5joQkbYb — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 23, 2024

Flott was drafted by the Giants in 2022 and is entering his third season. Over his first two seasons, his name hasn’t been mentioned often, but he has recorded 62 tackles (40 solo), two forced fumbles, one interception and seven passes defensed.

Banks was drafted by the Giants in 2023. Last season he recorded 64 tackles (53 solo), two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and two stuffs. His production in 2023 surpasses that of Flott’s two years combined, which is why he would be considered CB1.

However, the season doesn’t start today and there’s a lot of work left to do before it does.

Don’t let their youth put you off; these two are already fighting for their spots and that will translate into solid in-game action, even if they don’t keep the starting positions. Players pushing each other is how they get better, and it’s clear that these two are ready to keep pushing.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire