Giants reuniting with QB Davis Webb

Davis Webb with Bills on sideline no helmet 2021

The Giants are signing Davis Webb, reuniting with the quarterback they selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

According to Vacchiano, Webb also had a chance to return to the Buffalo Bills, but believed his chance to play (either now or in the future) is better with the Giants. The Bills had discussed the idea of Webb becoming a coach for them, but he wants to keep his playing career going a few more years.

Webb, 27, had been with the Bills since September of 2019, with stints on the practice squad and on reserve/future contracts.

Before joining the Bills, Webb spent time on the Jets' practice squad in 2018 before signing a one-year deal with them in 2019.

Webb appeared in one game for the Bills this season, rushing twice but not attempting a pass.

With Mike Glennon not expected to be retained, Webb will give the Giants a warm body on the depth chart behind Daniel Jones.