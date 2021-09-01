Giants will retire Michael Strahan’s No. 92 on November 28 vs. Eagles

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday their plans to retire Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey.

The number will enter Big Blue history in a halftime ceremony on November 28 when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Related

Michael Strahan pokes fun at Tom Brady, who takes it all in stride Michael Strahan's record stands as pre-1982 sacks will remain unofficial Michael Strahan: Giants QB Daniel Jones is an 'incredible athlete'

“Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history,” said Giants co-owner John Mara. “He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor. Michael’s career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game. We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again.”

“Michael Strahan was a Hall of Fame player and he is a Hall of Fame person,” added Giants chairman co-owner Steve Tisch. “Only the very best players get their jerseys retired and Michael is in that category in Giants history and NFL history, as well. He was the consummate defensive end, a team captain and a winner who helped lead us to the greatest victory in our history in Super Bowl XLII.”

Strahan’s jersey retirement will be the second such ceremony held this season by the Giants. On September 26, Eli Manning’s No. 10 will be immortalized during halftime of the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

From the Giants: