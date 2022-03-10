Giants restructure WR Sterling Shepard's contract, making him a free agent following 2022 season

Sterling Shepard close up

Sterling Shepard seemed destined to be a salary cap causality for the Giants this offseason, but he and the team have found a way to keep him in New York.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms that Shepard and the Giants have reached an agreement on a restructured deal. In return for a cut to his $8.475 million salary for 2022, the Giants wiped 2023 off his deal, so he will be a free agent after this year. Per Vacchiano, Shepard also gets incentives this year to earn some of the money back.

If the Giants would have cut Shepard, they would have saved $4.5 million, though it would have also come with around $8 million in dead cap.

Vacchiano notes that GM Joe Schoen has said he wants to shave $40M off the Giants' books. After cutting Kyle Rudolph and Devontae Booker he had $32.9 million to go.

Shepard, 29, has been one of the Giants’ most consistent receiving options since he was drafted out of Oklahoma in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 72 career regular season games, Shepard has 349 catches for 3,884 yards and 22 total touchdowns.

The only real issue for Shepard during his NFL career has been his health, as he’s missed 16 games over his four seasons, including 10 games last season due to a quad injury and then a season-ending Achilles injury suffered in late December against the Dallas Cowboys.

With 2022 being such a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones, the Giants clearly want to put as many pieces around him as possible, and having Shepard on the field will certainly go a long way, even if his season gets off to a late start due to his recovery.