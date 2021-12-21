Giants restructure contracts of Kyle Rudolph, Riley Dixon

The New York Giants continue to whittle away at their salary structure as the injuries and illnesses pile up.

This week, the team restructured the contracts of tight end Kyle Rudolph and punter Riley Dixon.

The Giants reworked the contacts of TE Kyle Rudolph and P Riley Dixon to create ~$350K in cap space for the rest of 2021. With just 3 weeks left in their season, this gives them some room needed to operate (practice squad transactions, roster bonuses, etc.) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2021

Dixon’s current deal, singed before the 2019 season, is for three years and $8.7 million. Th contract runs through the end of the 2022 season.

Rudolph was inked to a two-year, $12 million contract before this season. The team, as stated by Yates, is attempting oy free up money to sign players in the wake of all of the personnel comings and goings.

The Giants currently have over 20 players on injured reserve, among the highest in the NFL. They also have nine players on the non-football injury list, which is where clubs place players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

List